Dark Pictures Anthology: Next Game Is The Devil In Me

The Dark Pictures Anthology series has a new game to be released later this year (namely, The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes), but producer Supermassive Games has apparently already anticipated the title of the next entry in this saga: The Devil In Me .

A curious fact is that the name mentioned above did not appear officially in any channel of the producer or even Bandai Namco. Instead, it sprang up thanks to a record made on Justia Trademarks, and gained space on the web last July 1st.

It is noteworthy that The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes will be released on October 22nd in editions for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and PC. If we are going to follow the same logic seen above, The Devil In Me will be available sometime in 2022 (the producer has been releasing one episode a year since the franchise’s debut).