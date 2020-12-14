Dark Mode for Google’s Desktop Web Searches

Dark mode, one of the most popular features of recent years, is preparing to come to Google searches. It has been suggested that Google is testing dark mode for the search feature on desktop computers.

Night mode feature is considered almost indispensable, especially for those who use computers in the evening. According to 9to5Google, Google is introducing dark mode for search on the desktop website. It is stated in tests that this feature does not affect the home page.

The appearance does not change much in general. When you can access the test mode, you can see that the background is dark gray and the Google logo turns white. Buttons are also seen in blue color.

Tests have begun

It is currently unknown when Google will spread the tests to everyone, or even whether they will spread the tests to everyone. Still, a feature that is so popular and desired by users is expected to arrive in the coming months. Both macOS and Windows 10 have had the dark theme for a while. Chrome already supports dark mode on certain sites.

The company is currently in the A / B testing phase. This test basically shows different interfaces to users with similar demographics. In fact, although this feature is generally common on mobile devices, it does not appear on the desktop.

The search area is indicated by a gray line. Buttons such as the microphone remain blue. Gray text replaces black text. Also, since the feature is in the testing phase, it is not possible for users to disable or activate this mode at the moment.

Google is no stranger to dark fashion

Google has many pages available for desktop systems. Some of these pages also feature dark mode. These include pages like YouTube, YouTube TV, YouTube Music and Google Keep.

According to the screenshots, the feature can be seen not only in Chrome, but also in people using third party internet browsers such as Firefox. Let’s see when will Google open this feature to everyone?



