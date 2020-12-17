Dark Matter, A New Hypothesis Developed

A study conducted in the USA has presented a hypothesis that could rival the dark matter theory that provides the force of intergalactic gravity to date. The research reveals a modified gravity hypothesis that might rival the dark matter theory.

Stacy McGaugh, head of the Astronomy Department at a university in the USA, met with scientists and started a new study. In this research, the gravitational forces of galaxies were discussed. According to the data collected, the gravity that occurs in galaxies may not only be due to the presence of possible dark matter.

The research, which reveals extremely important and new information, brings with it two new theories called modified Newtonian dynamics and modified gravity laws, called MOND. Studies have observed the rotation curves of 158 galaxies, and the hypothesis is that there is a different gravitational force in galaxies than expected.

Dark matter may not be creating the force of gravity

Scientists have long linked the known gravitational force to the theory of unseen dark matter. In the dark matter theory, it is accepted that the vast majority of the universe is made up of invisible and undetectable matter, and these dark matter create a gravitational force on objects in galaxies.

New research led by Stacy McGaugh could dispel the dark matter theory. McGaugh states that in the 158 galaxies they observed, galaxies in the strong field have a slower rotational tilt than galaxies in the weak field. These slow rotational gradients cause the galaxies to create a strong gravitational force among themselves.

Although this research is more recent, a theory supporting this hypothesis was put forward by Mordehai Milgrom in the early 1980s. According to the MOND hypothesis presented by Milgrom, objects in galaxies have a much heavier gravitational force than Newton’s laws. Milgrom also claimed that the internal forces of galaxies are linked not only to their own mass, but also to all other objects in the universe.

Stacy McGaugh says she didn’t get very close to the Milgrom theory when she started this research, and that her main focus was dark matter theory. However, the scientist states that as a result of the observations made, Milgrom’s theory turned out to be correct, and he underlines that he is extremely puzzled about this.



