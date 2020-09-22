Dark Crystal cancels: season 2 ends

The streaming platform decides to shelve a production that is too expensive and that triumphed in 2019 among critics and the public with its first season.

Bad news for fans of the Dark Crystal universe; So much so that the Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance, the celebrated Netflix series, will not have a second season or end after the streaming platform’s announcement to cancel production after a successful first season released in 2019. This has been announced Netflix without detailing the reasons, although most likely they have to do with its high budget.

They will look for other ways to end the story

Lisa Henson, CEO of Jim Henson Company and executive producer of the series, has shared an official statement explaining the cancellation of the production thanking the fans for their support and ensuring that they will try to find a new way to end the story: “We can confirm that there will be no other season of Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance. We know that fans are eager to know how this chapter of the Dark Crystal saga concludes and we will look for ways to tell this story in the future, ”says Henson.

“Our company has a legacy of creating rich and complex worlds that require innovative techniques, excellent artists, and masterful storytelling. […] We are grateful to Netflix for trusting us to make this ambitious series, we are deeply proud of our work in The Age of Resistance and the applause it has received from fans, critics and colleagues in the medium, more recently with the Emmy for the best children’s program “, concludes its executive producer.



