Dark Alliance meets with action lovers on June 22

Dark Alliance, an action RPG set in the world of Dungeons & Dragons, will be available on the Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Series S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 and Steam platforms on June 22. The game will offer free upgrades from PS4 to PS5 with a download code and from Xbox One to Series X and S via Smart Delivery.

Wizards of the Coast to release a ‘D&D’ video game for the first time

In the game, you will have four different heroes named warrior, bandit, barbarian and village guard to choose from. Each hero has their own play style and special abilities.

It is also possible that as you progress in the game, you will be able to unlock more skills and better gear of the heroes. You can play the action game jointly with up to three friends, fighting Ice Giants, Spectators, and White Dragons.

Dark Alliance is developed by Tuque Games and stands out as Wizards of the Coast’s first Dungeons & Dragons video game.

It should also be noted that the standard version of the game is available for $ 40, while the digital luxury and physical SteelBook versions are on sale for $ 60.

Additionally, this version includes access to a Lich weapon set. You can also get a special Beholder weapon set if you pre-order the game.