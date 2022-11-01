Daredevil Born Again: Release Date Window, Cast, Plot And More

Here’s everything we know about “Daredevil: Born Again,” marking Charlie Cox’s full return to the MCU on Disney+, starting with its release date and the availability of a trailer, cast, plot and other details.

Disney+ spawned a successful wave of MCU TV shows, although Netflix beat them to it. Daredevil wasn’t just a brilliant representation of a character for the MCU, he defined a superhero TV show for years to come.

Charlie Cox first reprised his role as Matt Murdock in the movie “Spider-Man: There is no Way Home”, and then appeared in the movie “The Hulk Woman”.

Over time, fans will be able to watch “Daredevil: Born Again” on Disney+, so here’s what we know about the series at the moment, from its release date to the trailer, cast and plot details.

Ahead of the spoilers of “Daredevil” and “Hawkeye” from Netflix…

Daredevil Born Again: Is there a release date?

“Daredevil: Born Again” will be released on Disney+ in the spring of 2024, as Kevin Feige announced at Comic-Con 2022 in San Diego. The exact date at the time of writing has not been announced.

News about the series was first published by Variety in May, when screenwriters Matt Corman and Chris Ord wrote an entire new season of “Daredevil” for the MCU after transferring the rights to the show to Disney in 2020.

Daredevil: Rebirth: Is there a trailer?

No, at the time of writing this article, there was no trailer for “Daredevils: Rebirth” yet, but we will update this information as soon as it appears online.

However, you can stream the entire “Daredevil” series from Netflix on Disney+ and catch Charlie Cox as Matt Murdoch in “Spider-Man: There’s No Way Home” and in the last two episodes of “The Hulk Woman.”

Daredevil, born again: who’s in the cast and who’s back from the Netflix show

Charlie Cox returns in “Daredevil Born Again” with Vincent D’Onofrio as Wilson Fisk/Kingpin.

The Hollywood Reporter also confirmed that Cox and D’Onofrio will return in “Echo,” a spin-off series based on the villain who debuted in “Hawkeye.” According to their report, Echo will contain a storyline in which Daredevil is looking for another Defender hero, Jessica Jones.

Otherwise, the cast of “Daredevil Born Again” has not been confirmed, so it’s unclear if Elden Hensen will return as Foggy Nelson, and we don’t know if Deborah Ann Wall will return as Karen Page.

We will update this article when any casting details become available.

Daredevil: Rebirth: What will it be about?

The plot of Daredevil Born Again has not been confirmed at the time of writing.

In the series titled “Daredevil: Born Again,” we’re sure we’ll see Matt Murdock face-to-face with Wilson Fisk again, as their deadly feud over Hell’s Kitchen continues. It is also possible that we will see the appearance of the legendary villain Bullseye, as season 3 laid the foundation for his rise to power.

It’s possible that the show could do away with the Netflix canon. Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Cox said: “From time to time, they go back to the beginning of Murdoch’s journey when he was a little boy and tell the whole origin story again. So maybe we can do it, I don’t know.”

Daredevil Disney Plus: what has already happened in the series?

Daredevil season 1

The first season of the Netflix series “Daredevil” laid the foundation for the character. We met his close friend Foggy Nelson, Karen Page’s future colleague and Matt Murdoch’s mentor Stick. Wilson Fisk manipulates the gangs of New York, trying to appropriate Hell’s Kitchen and the whole city as a whole. Fortunately, Murdoch wins and at the moment can send Fisk to prison.

Daredevil season 2

Season 2, where everything starts to get bloody. The mad avenger, known as the Punisher, is cracking down on the mafia, one mafioso at a time. While the Punisher’s ideas about fighting crime are similar to Daredevil’s, his method of justice is at the point where they collide.

If that’s not enough, Daredevil must also fight a mysterious organization known as The Hand, which is linked to Murdoch’s old love, Electra Natchios.

Daredevil season 3

After a seemingly watery death in The Defenders, Matt Murdock is seriously injured. While he recovers in the shadow of Hell’s Kitchen, Wilson Fisk negotiates a deal with the FBI to protect his true love, Vanessa.

Eventually, Fisk gets out of prison and begins a campaign to fix his image in the eyes of New Yorkers. Along the way, Fisk meets a troubled NYPD officer, Benjamin “Dex” Poindexter (aka Bullseye). Murdoch must face his demons and become the real hero that Hell’s Kitchen needs to defeat them both.

Are you waiting for “Daredevil, Born Again”? Stay up to date with everything related to Marvel and you can subscribe to Disney+ here.