Daredevil: Actor Explains Why The Netflix Series Was Canceled; Look!

Daredevil: Vincent D’Onofrio shared his thoughts on Netflix’s cancellation of Daredevil. The actor, responsible for giving life to the villain Kingpin, spoke to the Marvel News Desk podcast and explained that one of the fundamental reasons for the series to be canceled was the emergence of Disney+.

“I don’t think any of us were okay,” the actor said. “I think we were thinking, ‘Oh, okay, we did a hit show and now it’s over. But shortly after that, we started seeing #SaveDaredevil on Twitter. But then we, I don’t know if the whole cast, but most of us I believe started to understand the reasons why this happened. So we understood what Marvel was doing because Disney+ came out… When you’ve been in this business for so long, like all of us, it kind of made sense in terms of business. It made sense to us why we weren’t going to continue with the show or the idea of ​​how it worked. I think we were disappointed, but I think we all understood what was happening and it was inevitable. In this business, you learn to accept things because you know at the end of the day it’s a business and there’s nothing you can really do about it.”

The actor also regretted that the characters didn’t have more screen time to tell other stories, but that now fans will have a new opportunity to see them.

“One of the things about missing the opportunity to do a fourth season was that there was so much more to explore — and I know Charlie [Cox] feels the same way and I know he would be comfortable with me speaking for him because Charlie and I are friends.” continued D’Onofrio.

“We were just hoping we could keep going and I happen to get to appear in Hawkeye and Charlie is there in Spider-Man.”

In late 2021, Marvel added Daredevil and Kingpin from Netflix series to the MCU. The former made a brief cameo in Spider-Man: No Return Home, while the latter had a major role in Hawkeye.

So far there is no information on when they should return, although a participation by D’Onofrio in the series of the character Echo is already expected.