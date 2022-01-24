DappRadar: These 2 Altcoin Markets Are Growing Even In The Crash!

Despite the general crypto market correction these days, the two altcoin sectors are growing rapidly, defying the crash, according to DappRadar data.

Growing altcoin sectors

According to blockchain tracker DappRadar, two new crypto sectors are disrupting existing crypto trends and growing rapidly despite a stumbling market. The popularity of non-tradable tokens (NFTs) and blockchain games is due at least in part to interest from Asian markets, according to a new report. ENJ, GALA, AUDIO, WAXP and ILV are the most popular NFT coins, while Axie Infinity, The Sanbox, Decentraland, Alien Worlds and Star Atlas are popular game projects. DappRadar says countries like China, Indonesia, and India are booming in terms of user base, surpassing the United States as the epicenter of activity. According to DappRadar, “The Asian market continues to increase its footprint in the industry overall. With the high interest in blockchain games and the potential for NFT, the Asian region is undoubtedly a region to watch closely.”

The report highlights that the two crypto sectors are unaffected by the macro factors affecting the rest of the digital markets and instead reside in their own independent ecosystems. DappRadar predicts that NFTs and gaming will continue to grow thanks to emerging use cases and mainstream adoption. The report includes the following on the subject:

Both NFTs and blockchain games have performed strongly in 2021 and it looks like the trend will continue. While the price of cryptocurrencies is volatile in nature, the adoption, volumes, and use of blockchain games and NFTs have only steadily increased. In both areas, it will be interesting to see if the expiry will create sensitivity to the price of the underlying tokens.