Danny Makkelie will direct the remainder of the match

UEFA has appointed Dutch referee Danny Makkelie for the Paris Saint Germain (PSG) – Medipol Başakşehir match, which will resume where it left off today (Wednesday, December 9) at 20.55.

Marco Di Bello from Italy will act as the Video Assistant Referee (VAR). Maurizio Mariani will assume the assistant of Di Bello (AVAR).

Medipol Başakşehir, UEFA Champions League Group H, played against PSG in the 6th week of the match, and went to the locker room by withdrawing from the field on the grounds that the fourth referee made racist rhetoric to assistant coach Pierre Webo.



