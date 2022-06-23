Danny had a rough night in the series “For the Sake of all mankind” season 3 [EXCLUSIVE CLIP]

Screen Rant is pleased to present an exclusive clip from the 3rd episode of the 3rd season of “All Mankind” “All Inclusive”, which will premiere on Friday, June 24, on Apple TV+. In this episode, humanity’s first mission to Mars is approaching as crews assemble and loyalty is tested in a competition between NASA, Helios and the Soviet Union. NASA flight commander Danielle Poole (Chris Marshall) must decide how to deal with the disturbing behavior of her crew member Danny Stevens (Casey V. Johnson), while Ed Baldwin (Joel Kinnaman) develops the logistics of Helios’ attempt to land on the Red Planet. .

“For the Sake of All Mankind” debuted on Apple TV+ in 2019 as one of the first original series of the streaming service. An alternate history beginning in 1969, the narrative For All Mankind originates when the Soviet Union defeats the United States in a moon landing, triggering a multi-year competition to explore and colonize the Solar System. The third season begins in 1992, when a private enterprise competes with traditional space racing players for landing a human crew on Mars.

An exclusive clip provided by Apple TV+ shows a stormy conversation between Danny and Danielle at night in the front seat of Danielle’s car. Daniel reproaches Danny for having problems with the law, and Danny apologizes, promising that this will not happen again. Having chosen Danny as one of his team members in the previous episode, Daniel tells Danny to take off his flight status in order to solve his personal problems with his wife. Watch the full clip below:

Danny, the son of the late Gordon and Tracy Stevens, got married in the first episode at the Polaris Space Hotel. When one of the hotel’s engines was damaged, Danny got involved and saved the structure from destruction under the influence of high gravity. An astronaut, like his parents, Danny struggles both with mourning their deaths ten years earlier and with living in the shadow of respected American heroes. In the third season of “For the Sake of all Mankind”, Danny has a chance to prove himself as a person, opening new horizons for humanity on Mars.

The first episodes of the 3rd season of the series “For the Sake of all mankind” became a convincing preparation for the era of Mars in the series. While Daniel finally gets the opportunity to lead NASA’s historic efforts, other characters such as NASA administrator Margot Madison (Renn Schmidt), NASA flight director Aleida Rosales (Coral Pena) and Senator and US presidential candidate Ellen Wilson (Jodie Balfour) see important events in their professional lives. The main cast of the third season of the series “For the Sake of All Mankind” also features Chantelle VanSanten as Karen, Sinti Wu as Ed and Karen’s adopted daughter Kelly, as well as Edi Gathegi as the founder of Helios, Dev Ayesa.

For All Mankind Season 3, Episode 3 Synopsis

While NASA is trying to speed up the launch date of the Mars mission, Margot is faced with a harsh personal reality.