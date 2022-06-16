Danny Glover talks about a second chance at love in the press Player [EXCLUSIVE CLIP]

Screen Rant can exclusively present an excerpt from the new time travel novel Press Play, which will be released in theaters on June 24 on The Avenue and will be available simultaneously in digital format and on demand. The new movie stars Clara Rugaard (“Teen Spirit”) and Lewis Pullman (“Best Shooter: Maverick”) as star-crossed lovers, Lyrica Okano (“Marvel Runaways”) as best friend and sister respectively, as well as the legendary Danny Glover as the wise music store. the owner who knows a lot about love and music.

The director of “Press Play” was Greg Bjorkman, who worked as an assistant editor on the film “Blame the Stars” in his directorial debut in a feature film. It was also co-written with James Bachelor (Dungeons & Derrick), demonstrating a deep passion for intricate history and the art of filmmaking in general. The film tells about the wonderful romance of Laura (Rugaard) and Harrison (Pullman) and their shared love of music, complemented by an old-fashioned mixtape filled with modern music. Laura is given a chance to save him with the same mixtape after a tragic accident, but playing love doesn’t always mean you can make a remix.

In an exclusive Screen Rant clip provided by The Avenue, Laura shares her disappointment with kind Cooper (Glover). No matter what she tried to change in the past, everything always goes the same way, and Harrison dies one way or another. Cooper offers his wise solution, but it seems that Laura is not ready to listen to him.

Cooper’s initial advice to break the pattern makes sense, but does not provide a detailed understanding of the necessary steps. Then he makes a great point that it might be more important for Laura to enjoy a second chance at love with Harrison, even if it ends the same way. To see what she decides, and what lessons underlie the seemingly tragic novel Press Play, viewers will have to watch the film in theaters or digitally when it is released on June 24.

As can be seen from the poster shown below, Press Play invests heavily in music that helps convey a love story. Its fantastic soundtrack includes songs by Japanese Breakfast, Father John Misty, Dayglow and many others, all carefully crafted by writer-director Greg Bjorkman and the creative team to pay tribute to Laura and Harrison’s tortuous but beautiful story.

Other recent “Avenue” films include “The Dregs,” starring Pierce Brosnan as a brilliant international thief, as well as Nick Cannon and Jamie Chang as members of the modern Robin Hood gang. Earlier this year, they also released “Rise of the Tiger,” based on the New York Times bestseller by Kate DiCamillo, starring Queen Latifah and Dennis Quaid.

Press Play duration is 85 minutes, rating is PG-13.