Danny Elfman on Wednesday’s Success: “I thought it would be something iconic”

Danny Elfman said he was “surprised” by the success of the Netflix series on Wednesday.

The composer collaborated with Chris Bacon to create the soundtrack for the show. This marks Elfman’s last collaboration with Tim Burton, who serves as executive producer, after “Batman,” “Edward Scissorhands,” “The Nightmare Before Christmas,” and others.

After the spin-off “The Addams Family” was released in November, the series gained 1 billion hours of views in one month. The only other Netflix shows that have crossed this milestone are the fourth season of “The Squid Game” and “Very Strange Things.”

Speaking to NME about whether he was surprised by the reaction, Elfman said: “Yes, completely. But you must understand that I am surprised that everything I do has at least some success.

“When Batman came out, I was composing a piece that was so dark for the video that half the time I could barely tell what was going on. I thought: “At best, it will be a small cult film.” The fact that it was a great success shocked and surprised me. I am surprised every time something successful happens to me.

“I thought Wednesday would be like Batman, I thought it would be a little cult thing.”

Speaking about creating the soundtrack for the show, Elfman said: “Wednesday was just fun. I grew up on The Addams Family, but I liked Charles Addams cartoons even more. So it was just fun to make a variation on this theme.”

The series, created by Alfred Gough and Miles Millar, follows the life of Wednesday (Jenna Ortega) as a student at the supernatural boarding school Nevermore Academy. The show also stars Catherine Zeta-Jones, Fred Armisen, Gwendoline Christie and Christina Ricci.

In a four – star review of Wednesday , NME wrote: “If there’s one thing fans of The Addams Family should know before watching the Netflix reboot on Wednesday, it’s to expect the unexpected.”