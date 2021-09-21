Danna Paola Thanked Her Fans For Achieving Her Song “Kaprichosa”

Danna Paola shared her happiness on social networks. After premiering her latest song called “Kaprichosa”, Danna Paola shared her gratitude to her fans as the song is number one in Mexico.

Through her official Instagram account, the Mexican singer and actress published a photo where she was shown with the look of the video clip of the song and added some emotional words that moved her 32 million followers.

“How nice this is … #KAPRICHOSA # 1 on the radio in Mexico !!! THANK YOU”, wrote Danna Paola in the description of her publication that quickly became relevant in social networks, and in just a few hours it already has 271 thousand “I like “.

Immediately the fans of Danna Paola reacted to the image and did not hesitate to dedicate hundreds of messages of praise and praise, as well as good wishes for this new achievement in her musical career.

A new achievement

Recently the singer celebrated the achievement of her video clip “Calla Tú” as she received an award at the “International Music Video Awards (IMVA)” and “Paris Play Film Festival”. After that, the Mexican actress also expressed: “News that IS worth sharing and fills me with pride. Ufff. Thank you, thank you, thank you !!!! What a dream to create and co-direct this video that inspires me so much … Thank you to all my girls in this video. Let’s end gender violence and patriarchy. “