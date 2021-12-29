Danna Paola surprises her fans with her incredible change of look

Just a few days before the end of the year 2021, Danna Paola decided to surprise her fans with an incredible makeover, leaving blonde hair behind.

The Mexican singer published through her Instagram account a series of photographs showing how she will say goodbye to the year, where she is seen with long straight brown hair.

“Back to basics… I go back to my real soul. Hi BRUNETTE. BYE BYE 2021 … This bitch is back ”, wrote Danna Paola as a farewell message to 2021 and welcome to 2022.

In addition to surprising more than 33 million of her with her change of look, Danna Paola also published a series of images through her Instagram stories, where she made a count of the main obstacles that she had to get over this year.

“2021 was a year of much learning, more than the previous one, many bad moments, disappointments, uncertainty, demotivation, but even so I did not give up, I received and found a lot of internal peace in myself and within the few people who love and surround me today. I definitely changed a lot “, the interpreter of” Ordinary Love “began by saying.

“I dedicated myself to find myself again in my art and my career, my music, in my own way and with my processes, loving who I am today very much. Although I would like to be Peter Pan and never grow up, but sometimes I have to grow in the most difficult ways to have the greatest lessons in life, “added Danna Paola, who this year was able to present her show at the 2021 Latin Grammy Awards.

“Today I am so grateful for all the lessons I received and that the universe prepared for me because I ended this year stronger than ever and full of enthusiasm,” concluded the singer.