Danna Paola (Elite) shows her sporty side on Instagram!

Danna Paola enjoys her life away from the shoots. The Elite actress appears in sports mode on Instagram. Danna Paola first rose to prominence in the Elite series a few years ago. The actress is setting the scene on Instagram in sexy sportswear.

A few years ago, Netflix put the first season of Elite online. Fans were able to find many actors from La Casa de Papel such as Jaime Lorente or Maria Pedraza. Nevertheless, other Spanish actors managed to stand out.

This is the case with Danna Paola who played the role of Lu in the series. Lu was a very classy young woman with a big heart. Nonetheless, she experienced some big friendly disappointments throughout the series.

Elite fans are not going to see Danna Paola again in Elite season 4. Indeed, Lu graduated and went to New York with Nadia to study at a very large school. So fans are going to have to do without her and other actors.

The actress is so glad she got to star in the Netflix series. Nonetheless, now that she’s off the set, the actress is devoted to her many passions and is looking happier than ever on Instagram.

DANNA PAOLA SEXY DOING SPORTS!

Besides being an actress, Danna Paola is a singer and has decided to devote herself to song. Thus, the young woman released a brand new sound called Friend de Semana. The star does not hesitate to promote it on social networks and has even revealed her music video.

So everything seems to smile on the former Elite actress. In fact, when she’s not busy with her career, the star takes care of herself and gives herself a few moments of freedom. This Sunday, November 16, she notably went cycling and had a great time.

On Instagram, Danna Paola posed in leggings as well as a very low-cut bra. The star sits on a bicycle and strikes a pose. She radiates happiness and takes advantage of the good weather to play sports. In fact, fans of the show will notice that she doesn’t look the same at all!

Indeed, the Spanish actress seems to have abandoned her long brown hair. Instead, she flaunts blonde hair and it looks pretty good on her. In any case, she ignited the web with her new photo and received over a million likes!



