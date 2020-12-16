Daniel’s old love returns from Karate Kid

After a long wait, the Netflix platform has revealed the trailer for Cobra Kai season 3, which shows great surprises that the series will have with some well-known actors. Tamlyn Tomita as Kumiko.

Netflix has planned the return of Cobra Kai season 3 in an incredible way, with characters from the original series Karate Kid. Kumiko.

In the recent exclusive clip from the upcoming third season of the Netflix phenomenon, Daniel’s former love Kumiko (Tamlyn Tomita, reprising his role as Karate Kid 2) was seen.

Kimiko’s appearance in Cobra Kai reminds Daniel that he is the same age as his former mentor and Mr. Miyagi, something that leaves him thinking about him.

Everything happens during a trip to Okinawa, which Daniel made with Kumiko, in which they realize the years that have passed and that I cannot forget his mentor lamenting:

“I had it all figured out … I wish he could be here to guide me.”

The third season will be a bit focused on, Daniel, As he searches for answers in his past and while Johnny seeks redemption.

As for Kreese, he seeks to further manipulate his students with his own vision of dominance. So the destiny of each student is at stake.

But not only in this season 3 of Cobra Kai we will see Kumiko, but also Yuji Okumoto, who was Daniel’s enemy in Karate Kid 2.



