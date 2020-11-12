Daniella Chávez takes a selfie and reflects on her back

Even at home, Daniella Chávez knows how to please her followers, because on more than one occasion she has shown her beauty from the privacy of her room. And she did so recently with a sexy selfie.

In the image, you can see the beautiful Chilean model taking a photo that emphasizes her face and bust, but with a mirror in the background, which reflected her spectacular rear.

Thanks to these seductive photographs, Daniella has become one of the most popular Chilean on social networks. Only on Instagram she already has more than 13 million followers and she even promotes her profile on the OnlyFans site.



