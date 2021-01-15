Daniela Ruah shares behind-the-scenes image as director

The actress Daniela Ruah has shared on her Instagram account, behind the scenes as director of one of the episodes of season 12 of NCIS Los Angeles.

Daniela Ruah has played the popular detective, Kensi Blye, since she started the NCIS Los Angeles show. But now, she is gearing up to direct one of the show’s episodes in season 12.

The good news is that the actress has already started her debut as a director in the program, so Daniela Ruah shared it on her social networks on the first day behind the scenes of her.

Ruah confirmed that she is directing episode 11 of season 12 of NCIS Los Angeles, although the title of the episode has yet to be released. This was the first after scene of her.

“Day 1 is in the can … somebody pinch me!”

On her Instagram Stories, Ruah also shared a short behind-the-scenes clip, giving her 1.1 million followers a rare glimpse of the upcoming episode.

Now, all fans of the actress and the show NCIS LA are looking forward to the broadcast of the episode, which could be in late February or early March.