Daniela Katzenberger shines in her bright pink outfit in gym

Daniela Katzenberger (34, “The Mutti-Mafia can … like me”) has big plans for the new year. This obviously also includes doing more sport. The reality TV actress, author and singer posted a snapshot from a sports hall doing gymnastics on Instagram.

She writes and asks: “The first resolution for this year. Have you already started your resolutions for 2021?”

And while some of their followers are only too happy to answer Katzenberger questions and report on their good intentions, many others only have eyes for the rather tight, bright pink sports outfit, including pink mouth and nose protection. “What is the resolution? Wear more pink?” Asks a user jokingly. Another writes: “Your outfit is nice”.



