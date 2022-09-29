Daniela Katzenberger Reacts so Sweetly to Jenny’s Baby News

Daniela Katzenberger (35) is in touch! On Thursday afternoon, 30-year-old Jennifer Frankhauser announced that her baby was finally born. She and her partner Steffen Koenig named their son Damian Andreas. Her mother Iris Klein (55 years old) was completely stunned by this news. However, Jenny has a complicated relationship with Danny’s sister. Now the cat has reacted to her sister’s news!

On Instagram, Danni reposted a photo that Jenny had previously shared on the network. It shows how the influencer, together with his partner Steffen, holds his newborn by the hand. “Welcome, little prince,” Danni greeted her nephew warmly. Lukas Kordalis’ wife (55) added three hearts to the post.

