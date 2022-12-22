Daniel Vanguard: “When I Heard Daft Punk, I Said: “I can’t Compete With This Music.”

When Charlie Cox walks into a room, he doesn’t look like a murderer. This is probably good for him in everyday life, but it makes you wonder how he ended up in the role he plays. The biggest roles of a British actor to date are former IRA enforcer Owen in “Underground Empire” and the main character in Marvel’s “Daredevil” — both men are not afraid to beat a man to a pulp or even more. And now he’s playing an MI6 boss involved in some very shady business. They say you have to look after the quiet ones. Charlie Cox is one of those quiet ones.

“I’m really sorry I’m late, I’ve been doing very confusing things on social media,” Cox gasps, crossing a huge conference room at speed. He’s only five minutes late. There is no atmosphere of mystery in Coke. Conversely. He is immediately friendly and welcomes every question as if he can’t wait to answer it. We’re at Netflix’s head office, locked in a 20-seat room (“it feels like they want to fire one of us”) because he’s promoting a new show, “Treason,” for the streamer. He plays Adam, the deputy director of MI6, who got the top job when his boss (Ciaran Hinds) was poisoned.

“The hero does the right thing at great cost to himself”

This is a show that we can say very little about because big turns of events happen about every four minutes, but given the title, it won’t be too much to say that Adam makes very questionable decisions in the first episode, breaking the laws that he swore to abide by. which will have serious consequences both for him and for his country. It’s hard to tell if Adam is a good guy who should be in jail or not. “I went back and forth about it,” says Cox. “In the end, I realized that what makes him a hero is that he is able to eventually do the right thing at great cost to himself. And he is able to acknowledge and acknowledge past failures. I think that’s the essence of modern heroes, because no one is perfect.” A very kind interpretation, although the law may look at things differently, m’lud.

Cox is working in this role for the same reason he’s so awesome as Daredevil. He has such a nice guy that it’s curious when he behaves differently. “[He makes me] think of Tom Hanks and Harrison Ford,” says “Treason” creator Matt Charmon, co—writer of “Bridge of Spies” starring Tom Hanks. “These are guys who have deep morals, a kind of trust. I think Charlie has it too. When he starts moving away from who you think he is, you think, “Wait, was I wrong? How far is this guy going to go?” It’s fun to play with that expectation.”

“Treason” is a spy show with a lot of deception and murder, but it’s not so much about what happens on the battlefield as what happens to your personal life when you give everything to protect your country. “I really reacted to the family element,” says Cox, who has two children of his own. “What struck me was that I drew attention to the fact that these big events happen to Adam at the very beginning, and instead of escalating into a car chase or an explosion… we keep coming back to how this man’s life affects his loved ones.” In “Treason,” Cox plays another MI6 agent who mostly fights with his conscience.

Looking at “Treason,” you might think it’s an actor who’s cleverly auditioning for a larger spy series. Think again. Cox is not interested in playing James Bond. — Is my name even on the list? — he says with sincere curiosity. “You’re the first person I’ve heard that from. Not really, he quickly admits. “Someone raised this question the other day and told me that there are chances [who will play the next Bond]. Then she said: “Unfortunately, not for you.”

He’s right, but 69-year-old journeyman actor Colm Meaney (300-1) has chances, and that’s fine because he doesn’t want to do it. “The honest truth is that I think there are better candidates than me,” he says. “The itch about Bond has subsided a bit for me in “Treason,” but especially in “Daredevil.” The superhero game isn’t that different.” He doesn’t think Bond producers should ask him, a middle-aged white man. “I think they should do something different – and I think you know what I mean. It would be a really good time and opportunity to do that.”

Even if he was asked, it’s hard to know where Cox would find the time. He’s going to be busy for at least the next year, returning to a defining role in his career, pulling on the Daredevil hood again.

Daredevil will be dark on Disney+, but probably not as bloody.”

Cox first played Matt Murdock, a small-time New York lawyer who, despite being blind, plays the role of a leather-clad crime fighter, in the Netflix series, which lasted three seasons from 2015 to 2018. Well received by critics and commercial companies, it was a great moment in Cox’s career, and he thought it had come until he got a call a couple of years ago. “Kevin Feige [the head of Marvel Studios] called and said, ‘We’d like to bring you to the MCU,'” Cox says.

To simplify a difficult situation: Marvel series from Netflix — “Daredevil”, “Jessica Jones”, “Luke Cage”, “The Punisher”, “Iron Fist”, “Defenders” — exist outside of the Marvel cinematic universe, created before the advent of Disney+. When Disney launched its own streaming service with its own self-created shows, Netflix lost the rights to show anything to Marvel, and the MCU basically pretended that these shows and characters didn’t exist. Daredevil is so far the only character that Feigi has welcomed from the Netflix universe. “I was over the moon,” says Cox. “I like this character.” Feigi gave Murdoch a cameo in Spider-Man: No Way Home and a guest spot in Hulk Woman. “He said:”After that, we’re not sure. Let’s see.'”

The reception of both has been so good that Daredevil will now return in 2024 in his own Disney+ show, “Daredevil: Born Again.” Cox is excited about exploring a different version of the character. “It has to be reincarnation, it has to be different, otherwise why are we doing this?” he says. The episode “The Hulk Woman”, in which he spent one night with the main character, showed Murdoch as “quick-witted, funny, charismatic and at times carefree”, which is very different from the brooding version of Netflix. “I think this character works best when it’s aimed at a more adult audience. My gut tells me it’s going to be dark on Disney+, but probably not as bloody.” He knows that there are people who just hope for the continuation of the previous series. “I would tell these people that we did it. Let’s take what really worked, but can we expand? Can we appeal to a slightly younger audience without losing what we’ve learned about what works?”

Marvel has high hopes for Daredevil: Born Again. So much faith that they give as many as 18 episodes. This is a number unheard of for streaming shows. In other Marvel shows on Disney+, there are no more than nine of them. “I was told, ‘We’re going to shoot in 2023,'” Cox says. “I say, ‘Great, when?’ They say, ‘Just 2023.’ I start shooting in February and finish in December.” Aside from the fact that he will be filming in New York all year, Cox says he doesn’t know much about what the show will entail. He says he hasn’t seen any scripts or sketches, it’s hard to believe, but he says it very convincingly.

“I was told that “Stardust” would lead to big things, but none of that happened.”

“I’m very happy to find out why they chose 18,” he says. “I assume it will have an element similar to an old-school procedural show. Not necessarily a matter of the week, but something where we really delve into Matt Murdoch, a lawyer, and see what his life is like. If everything is done correctly, and he really gets his hands dirty with this world… I think there’s something quite interesting about spending a lot of time in the daily life of a superhero, and you really earn moments when he dresses up. ”

As excited as he is about Daredevil’s return, there is a note of caution in Cox’s responses. “Earlier you said that I could be busy for years, and I thought, “Yes, maybe. I hope so,” he says. “But if this show doesn’t hit the mark next year, then it might be. Then we’ll get back to…” He doesn’t finish this thought. He expresses no doubts about Marvel’s ability to make the series work, but defends himself against high expectations. He doesn’t take his big profits for granted. Because he made this mistake earlier.

Back in the early 2000s, Charlie Cox was just an unknown actor. He worked a little bit on television and in movies. He was fine. Then, suddenly, at 24, he landed the lead role in Matthew Vaughn’s 2007 fantasy film Stardust alongside Michelle Pfeiffer, Robert De Niro, Claire Danes and Sienna Miller. Cox was told that this was all, a big deal. “I was on a good trajectory as an actor, playing small cameo roles in some interesting films. Then I made that leap and became the host of a big studio movie,” he says. “Many people told me what it would mean and what it would lead to. None of this has happened.”

His big break didn’t lead to anything. A year later, Cox was out of work. “Not all the doors have opened,” he says. “I didn’t know what would happen to my career. I felt almost worse [than if there was no Stardust]. When you’re promising, everyone is interested, but when you had a moment and it didn’t materialize into anything… people are looking for someone else. There was a period of time when I felt that I could not be arrested.”

Frustrated by the lack of progress, Cox decided to quit the Hollywood game for a couple of years, traveling to Africa and India. He returned to acting in the theater. Then he was offered a lifeline. “Boardwalk Empire came in and they offered me three episodes,” he says. The Martin Scorsese-produced gangster series starring Steve Buscemi was very loud. Even a fleeting role would be good for a resume. “I thought, at least if I go to the audition room, I can refer to it and they’ll understand what I’m talking about.” It became much more than a notable hit on his resume. The showrunners liked the character and Cox so much that he appeared in 23 episodes. His run ended bloodily in 2012. It was a big enough role, and the casting director noticed it when they were considering actors for “Daredevil.” If he hadn’t said yes to those three episodes, we probably wouldn’t be talking right now.

The commercial and critical success of Daredevil significantly increased Cox’s credibility. The big time rang again. “I remember thinking, ‘Well, it’s been such a success that even when it’s over, I’m sure there will be other opportunities.’ And there were, but not as many as you think. Not the right things.” He is delighted with the work done, including “King of Thieves” with Michael Caine and, of course, “Treason”, but there was no oversaturation of projects.

“There were opportunities after Daredevil, but not those”

He doesn’t say this to moan, but to illustrate why he doesn’t take anything for granted. “You have to do everything in your power to enjoy the moments of success when you experience them,” he says. It also explains why he’s coming back to play Daredevil. He is not so proud and dear that he feels something negative about returning to his former glory. “I’m incredibly grateful for Daredevil’s return,” he says. “I like playing this character. How long at my age will I be able to play the lead role in a superhero movie or TV series? Probably not for long.”

On the day of our meeting, in mid-December, Cox had two days left before his 40th birthday. According to him, he feels well. He’s not fully training yet to play Daredevil again, but he knows it’s going to be harder than when he was in his thirties. “I can’t remember the last time I didn’t have [physical] problems,” he laughs. “My shoulder is ready. My knees are in bad shape. I don’t have a back.” He laughs. He says he’s now just used to the fact that his body makes a lot of cracks and crunches when he moves, but he sees a lot of action actors who don’t let a few noisy bones slow them down. “I was at a comic book convention a couple of weekends ago and Jean-Claude Van Damme was there,” he says. “I thought: “His body must be making a lot of noise.” When he walks, you should hear him!”

These days, Cox’s joints may be a little louder, but he proudly endures all this wear and tear. For most of his career, he was confused, both physically and figuratively, and he always pulled himself together, ready to go again. He is now at the peak of his career, the leading man he has always wanted to be. What will follow, he does not know, but he grabs his last chance with all his might, determined to enjoy every minute. Whatever the industry wants to throw at him after that, he’s ready for it. Don’t let the good guy’s appearance fool you. He has a lot of struggle.

“Treason” has been streaming on Netflix since December 26.