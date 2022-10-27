Daniel Radcliffe Told What Surprised Him About Reuniting With The Cast of “Harry Potter” for the 20th Anniversary

The Harry Potter franchise has been entertaining the public for decades. It all started with J.K. Rowling, who directed the popular franchise of eight films starring Daniel Radcliffe as the Boy-Who-Survived. And the 33-year-old actor recently explained what surprised him about reuniting with the cast of Harry Potter on the 20th anniversary.

The Potterheads started the New Year right this year, when on January 1, the premiere of the film “The 20th anniversary of Harry Potter: Return to Hogwarts” took place on HBO Max. The special offer was touching and quite emotional both for the audience and for the actors themselves. Daniel Radcliffe recently spoke to GQ about the filming experience, saying:

I didn’t really realize how emotional it could be until we got there and realized we were doing the most notable high school reunion in the world. There was something strange about it, but at the same time it was much sweeter than I thought.

Points were awarded. Although Daniel Radcliffe didn’t think he would be emotionally returning to Hogwarts with the cast of the Harry Potter films, that’s exactly what happened. But considering how many years the ensemble has spent together, bringing the Magical World to life, it makes a lot of sense. How can you not experience emotions with a group of people you literally grew up with? Especially considering how hard they worked on the franchise.

Daniel Radcliffe’s comment on the 20th anniversary of Harry Potter: Return to Hogwarts is based on a broader conversation with GQ about his thriving career. Since Harry’s story came to an end, he has been very busy on stage, on television and (of course) in the movies. Fans especially want to see him as the main character (shirtless) Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, which debuts next month on the Roku channel.

There were many touching moments in “Return to Hogwarts” that generations of fans remembered a few months after its release. Most recently, the fandom was mourning the loss of Hagrid actor Robbie Coltrane, and he quoted a quote about his legacy being used in countless tributes that poured in. Although there were also many carefree moments throughout the 102-minute run time.

Obviously, Daniel Radcliffe had a lot of screen time in the Harry Potter 20th anniversary special, including meetings with students and adult actors from the franchise. Fans especially reacted to her excerpts with Gary Oldman (with whom he has a great relationship) and Helena Bonham Carter. In the latter, two actors recalled how he was in love with the actress Bellatrix Lestrange.

Daniel Radcliffe’s new film “Strange: The Story of Al Yankovic” will be released on the Roku channel on November 4. In the meantime, check out the list of 2022 movie releases to plan your next movie.