Daniel Radcliffe on Accidentally Contributing to These Wolverine Rumors

Some Marvel fans want Daniel Radcliffe from Harry Potter to replace Hugh Jackman as Wolverine.

It’s no secret that comic book movies are everywhere, and several shared universes are currently being played out. And that’s why there are a lot of rumors and fan auditions for certain actors for the role of heroes or villains. Daniel Radcliffe is a popular name used by various heroes, and the Harry Potter icon recently talked about accidentally contributing to these Wolverine rumors.

After Disney acquired 20th Century Fox and its property, Marvel fans weren’t so patient waiting for the X-Men to join the shared universe in the upcoming Marvel movie. Before the news that Hugh Jackman was returning to the role of Wolverine in Deadpool 3, fans were discussing who could replace him. Daniel Radcliffe was a popular choice, partly due to his status as a low king (which corresponds to the comics). The “Lost City” actor recently told GQ about this online chat, clarifying the situation:

These are purely rumors from the press tour; I say something, and then sometimes I get tired of answering in this way, so I say something else, and it irritates me again. I just should never open my mouth.

Well, that’s it. It seems Daniel Radcliffe is well aware of the chatter on the internet that he might be playing Wolverine in the Marvel cinematic universe. Although sometimes he can’t help but say something that sets social media on fire, especially after he answered the same question over and over again during a long and grueling press tour. But who can blame him?

The popularity of the superhero genre is felt throughout the television and film industry. Places like the MCU and DCEU show no signs of slowing down as various film studios create more cinematic universes. And before Hugh Jackman’s return to Wolverine, there was constant talk about who the next actor would take up the claws. We just need to see if the questions to Daniel Radcliffe slow down after this news.

Kevin Feige’s plans for the X-Men in the MCU remain a mystery, but we have received a few small mentions of mutants throughout the fourth phase. This includes the small role of Patrick Stewart in Doctor Strange 2 and the origin of Kamala’s abilities in Miss Marvel. But with Deadpool 3 bringing back Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine, it should be interesting to see how things heat up with Ryan Reynolds’ hotly anticipated triquel.

While Daniel Radcliffe has taken some of the blame for these Wolverine rumors, perhaps they will slow down a bit after the news of Deadpool 3. Although Hugh Jackman is not expected to join the MCU for long, so maybe we will see another actor in this role sometime in the future. Time will show.

Daniel Radcliffe’s film Weird: The Al Yankovic Story will be released on the Roku channel on November 4 (and the reviews were positive). Meanwhile, the MCU will return to the big screen with “Black Panther 2” on November 11. In the meantime, check out the movie’s release dates in 2022 to plan your next movie.