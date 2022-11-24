Daniel Radcliffe Has Quit Harry Potter, But Explains Why He’s “Genuinely” Happy To Talk About It

Sweet Harry Potter comments from Weird’s Daniel Radcliffe.

Daniel Radcliffe was one of many child actors who achieved great success as a character in the Harry Potter universe. Of all the children, Radcliffe had a particularly steady and unusual career in the years following the end of the franchise: he made headlines for nudity on stage at Equus and took on strange roles that made him best to impress the Weird Al Yankovic (without singing) or eliminate gas as a corpse in the Swiss army man. Although Radcliffe has been open about his transition to “weird” roles, he is still willing to talk about his magical time in “Harry Potter,” noting that although he has left the franchise, it is still part of his story.

Speaking with Andy Cohen about his broad acting career, watch what happens live! The presenter praised the actor for the way he treats Harry Potter fans, and for the work he did during his formative years. Cohen called the actor’s relationship with the franchise “refreshing,” also stating that she really likes Radcliffe’s “awe of him,” to which the actor replied:

Yes, exactly. That’s why — if I stopped talking about Potter, I would have to stop talking about the 10 amazing years of my life that I loved. And all the people on it that I knew. So I really have no problem talking about it. I just like that now I can do other things and it’s not my daily activity anymore.

Andy Cohen also mentions celebrities who have had problems discussing major roles in the past, and although he doesn’t name anyone by name, there are certainly celebrities who are in no hurry to serve the fan base or even remotely interfere with it when it comes to discussing popular roles. (*cough* Harrison Ford talks about “Star Wars” *cough*)

Radcliffe has recently been in the press in connection with Weird: The Al Yankovic, and Potter has surfaced more than once. For example, in another extensive interview in which Daniel Radcliffe spoke lovingly about his countless roles, one of the most important things he touched on was the filming of eight Harry Potter films between 2001 and 2011. Radcliffe admitted that the work was “so intense” and “so crazy,” but that he only really got it right how wild it all was after the experience was over. He noted the process of looking back:

There was so much so intense and crazy about Potter that you didn’t even think about it at the time. You just say, “Oh yeah, they’re building a tank where the D-stage used to be, they’re building a tank the same way, and they’re going to shoot underwater for six weeks.” all the hours I spent underwater. It was really cool. I heard that we had an average of about seven seconds of footage a day or something that could be used. But then again, it’s one of those things that you say, “I’ll never do it again, and if I do, I’ll be one of the few people who have done it before.” and say, “This is really special.”

When Daniel Radcliffe was asked to talk about some moments that were remembered more than ten years after “Harry Potter and the Voids of Death — Part 2” were filmed, he had very specific memories. He talked about filming an episode with a dragon for the Triwizard Tournament in the fourth film. He also worked with wires in the sixth film, which seemed difficult and dangerous when he described it. He was perfectly happy to share these stories.

He’s not the only former Potter actor who plays ball. Tom Felton recently wrote a book about his Harry Potter experience. In another interview, Felton also recently told Josh Horowitz of MTV that, in his opinion, no one would mind if he said that he and the other main children did not know how to play at all when they started. However, from what Radcliffe says, he learned a lot on the fly, making films about Harry Potter, and this period helped him become who he is today.

It sounds like a healthy prospect to transition from a child actor to an adult career, all things considered, although I’m sure many Potterheads would still like an actor to return to this role one day. Even if Radcliffe dropped out, at least the aforementioned Tom Felton said he would be willing to come back for a new Potter in the right context.