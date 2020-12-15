Daniel Larusso meets with Kumiko in season 3 video

The third season of Cobra Kai will feature the return of Kumiko, an important character in the Karate Kid franchise, played by Tamlyn Tomita, and who promises to directly impact the life of Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio).

In the new season, Daniel will visit the Japanese city of Okinawa in order to reconnect with his former master, Mr. Miyagi. On the trip, LaRusso will meet his old love, Kumiko, who originally appeared in the movie Karate Kid 2.

Netflix released a short video showing the reunion of Daniel and Kumiko. In the scene, Daniel reveals that he is confused by the latest events in his life, and that he would very much like to be able to count on Miyagi’s presence to help him fix things. “I wish he had here to guide me.”

Kumiko sympathizes with the situation of her ex-boyfriend and promises to help Daniel to have a reunion with his former master. “I think I can make it happen,” replies Kumiko, with a smile on his face.

Check out the short video with the reunion of the ex-couple:

The new episodes of Cobra Kai will bring the moments following the big fight that happened at the end of the 2nd season between the teenagers, with Miguel being seriously injured and Robby ending up behind bars. Johnny Lawrence will do anything to make Miguel recover, while Daniel will make his trip to Okinawa, where he will find, in addition to Kumiko, his old opponent Chozen Toguchi (Yuji Okumoto).

The third season of Cobra Kai comes to streaming on January 8, 2021. The first two seasons that were originally launched on YouTube are now available on the Netflix platform.



