Daniel Kaluuya explained why he would rather play a Bond villain than Agent 007

Daniel Kaluuya discusses why the role of the James Bond villain is a more attractive opportunity than the role of 007 himself. Kaluuya is known for his past roles such as Chris Washington in “Away”, V’Kabi in “Black Panther” and Fred Hampton in “Judas and the Black Messiah”, the last of which earned him an Oscar” for the best supporting actor. He can be seen in Jordan Peele’s upcoming horror film “No” along with characters such as Keke Palmer and Steven Yun.

Since Daniel Craig steps down as Bond, there has been a frenzy of rumors online about who will take on the role of Bond and continue the franchise. Kaluuya is one of several celebrities on the list, which includes Idris Alba, Tom Hardy and, less often, Jean Page, all of whom claim to be the next Bond. There is also a possibility that the next Bond may be a woman, such as Lashana Lynch, although this is less likely than remaking another male actor for the role of Barbara Broccoli, who oversees the Bond franchise with Michael J. Wilson, stated that she intends to keep the character tied to her male roots.

Now, in an interview with Yahoo Entertainment, Kaluuya responds to the opportunity to play the next 007 agent and says that he is currently more interested in the role of the Bond villain than the main character. Kaluuya suggests that his disinterest in playing the seventh Bond is partly due to the fact that he believes that his version of the character is not something he would like to look at. He also notes that playing a Bond villain seems to be more fun than playing the lead role. Kaluuya’s full quote about his thoughts on playing the Bond villain can be read below:

“I just [don’t know] if I want to watch my version of James Bond. It’s just me. It’s just me, I say:”I don’t want to watch it.” But I’d like to see the villain. I would do it. I think it would be fun.”

Kaluuya certainly has the acting skills for the role of Bond, as well as experience in action films, as evidenced by his roles in “Black Panther” and “Sicario”. However, his desire to play a villain in the film, and not the main character, speaks about his acting work. Although each Bond actor gives the role its own personality, the character has much more history than the villains in the films, and this imposes restrictions on how the actor will portray the role. The Bond villain is really his own character and offers the actor more creative freedom to create a separate performance, which is often as interesting as watching Bond himself.

Even though taking on the role of Bond is not easy, as she is instantly recognizable, there is also a unique pressure when it comes to taking on the role of a Bond villain. The villains of the past in Craig Bond films, such as Rami Malek, Mads Mikkelsen, Christoph Waltz, Mathieu Amalric and Javier Bardem, have set a high bar for what is expected of a Bond villain. At the same time, Kaluuya’s acting range, as well as his ability to convey emotions not only from the script, but also in moments without dialogue, allow him to take the place of the Bond villains of the past. Viewers will have to continue to monitor whether Kaluuya’s participation in the next Bond film as a villain will really come true.