Daniel Craig says the role of James Bond should not be for a woman

For actor Daniel Craig, the role of James Bond is not intended for a woman and explains his reasons for thinking that way

Currently, we are awaiting the latest James Bond movie, No Time To Die, which stars actor Daniel Craig. According to what has been announced, this will be his last participation in the 007 film saga.

But before he left and vacated his position, this British artist spoke about what he thinks about a woman filling it. It seems that he is not satisfied with the idea and explained his point of view.

Daniel Craig says goodbye as James Bond in No Time To Die

In an interview with Radio Times, he commented ‘the answer to that is very simple. There simply should be better roles for women and actors of color. ‘

To the above, he added “why should a woman play James Bond, when there should be a role as good as this character, but for her?” The latter would be the responsibility of the creative team: to devise a role for artists with these characteristics.

From what is known about No Time To Die, in this James Bond film the actress Lashana Lynch plays 007. Here it should be noted that this code refers to the agent with a license to kill, it does not refer to the James Bond character itself .

Bond as such is embodied by Craig. That’s probably what this actor is referring to. It’s something that barely applied to this film, which is written by screenwriter Phoebe Waller-Bridge. She is the second woman to write a script for the series.

Producer Barbara Broccoli said something similar in 2020

According to Daniel Craig, Waller-Bridge’s script has a ‘diabolical humor’, and that ‘his influence from it permeates a great deal of No Time To Die’. She also commented ‘it walked that fantastic line of keeping it thriller and being a lot of fun. But Phoebe didn’t come to change Bond. ‘

Craig finished by saying that the writer “came to ‘spice it up’ for sure, but she’s a Bond fanatic, she wasn’t about to take him in a different direction.”

The fact is that the actor is not the only one who says that James Bond must remain a man. Producer Barbara Broccoli, who has the rights to the franchise, emphasized in 2020 that it will always be this way.

At least until I’m in control. But those who work on the series will come up with more female characters in the 007 universe. That’s something Broccoli also emphasized on that occasion. We’ll see who will take on the role of Craig.

No Time To Die will be released on September 30 in the United Kingdom and on October 8 in the United States and the rest of the world.