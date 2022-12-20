Daniel Craig Says Benoit Blanc’s Sexuality in “Get Knives” Sequel “Seemed Right”

Daniel Craig spoke with NME about the sexuality of his character in the new film “The Glass Bow: The Mystery of Knives”, and also discussed spoilers, colleagues in the film and any other hidden secrets with his partner in the film Janelle Monae. Watch our video interview above.

Back in October, the director of the Murder Mystery franchise, Ryan Johnson, confirmed that the main character of the detective Benoit Blanc, played by Daniel Craig, was gay. The question of Blanc’s sexual orientation was prompted by a scene in the new film that indicates that the detective is living with another man.

Asked if that meant he was queer, Johnson replied, “Yes, obviously.” Referring to the actor who plays Blanc’s lover (whose identity is currently under a press embargo), the director added that “I can’t imagine anyone in the world who will bring me more joy than Benoit Blanc.”

When asked by NME whether his character’s sexuality has been discussed for a long time or has arisen naturally over time, Craig replied: “It was what seemed right. You know; look who he lives with—who wouldn’t want to live with that person?”

When asked about keeping the film’s many spoilers a secret, the film’s partner Janelle Monae (who plays the main character Helen Brand) said: “I’m not talking. My family is like, “What are you doing?” and I’m like, “Don’t worry about it,” because you don’t want to spoil their impression. You want art to speak for itself.”

Craig added: “The film is very, very generous. If you go back and look again, you’ll say, “Okay, okay,” and everything will connect. That’s what Ryan did so beautifully.”

Speaking about the secret of the franchise’s success, the former James Bond star said that “Get Knives” managed to combine modern themes with an “eternal” narrative.

“Agatha Christie wrote at the time,” Craig told NME. “If she were writing now, there would be tech billionaires in her stories, these people. That’s what’s unusual about them — although they feel timeless, they are there now, and everything that is being said refers to the present.

“It’s a funny movie. These are funny movies, and all we want is for people to come and enjoy watching them. If you want to think a little bit at the same time, then knock yourself out.”

In the end, putting aside any messages about modern society, the two stars said that Glass Onion’s “number one rule” should be “entertaining.”

“This is a detective film about detectives, which is intended primarily to encourage people to take a walk and gain experience,” Monae said. “Another great thing about this is that the characters are modernized, the audience will take away from it who they are and what kind of experience they know.

“I have not acted in comedies. There are so many comedic moments in the specific tone that Ryan has created. I think he was very innovative in this detective space.”

Speaking about the rest of the characters, including Edward Norton as a slick tech billionaire and Kate Hudson as a former model turned fashion designer and victim of social media, Craig said: “There are some terrible people in this movie, but you can’t help but like them. It’s a skill. If you frame someone and throw darts at them, it’s entertaining for a minute, but after a while it just gets really boring.

“We need to see how complex these people are. Many of the subtexts in it are hidden by the fact that it’s just ridiculous.”

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery is released on Netflix on December 23.