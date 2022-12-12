Daniel Craig Recalls a Funny Conversation He Had With Barbara Broccoli After He Realized That Playing James Bond Wasn’t a One-and-Done Deal

James Bond from Eon Productions is at the center of the most successful film franchises of all time, starting with the film “Doctor Know” in 1962. Several actors played Agent 007, and Daniel Craig recently finished his career as an MI6 agent with the Know. Time to die. And the “Get Knives” actor recently recalled a funny conversation he had with a couple of Broccoli after he realized that James Bond was not a one-time thing. After all, even a dream job has disadvantages.

Carey Joji Fukunaga’s film “It’s Not Time to Die” ended in a way that never happened in any James Bond movie: the murder of Agent 007. It was a shocking twist, but an emotionally satisfying ending for Daniel Craig as a beloved character. And it turns out that he has been planning his character’s death since the premiere of Casino Royale in 2006. As he recently shared with The Sunday Times (opens in new tab) in an interview:

I was leaving the Berlin premiere of Casino Royale with [producer] Barbara Broccoli. I honestly thought I would be in one Bond movie and then it would all be over. But by that time we already knew that we had fallen into our hands. I realized the enormity of it and said to Barbara, “How much longer? Three? Four?” She said, “Four!” I said, “Okay. Then can I kill him?” She said, “Yes.”

Well, my mind is blown. Although few expected James Bond to be killed in the movie “It’s Not Time to Die,” it turns out that Daniel Craig asked for this fate more than a decade ago. Obviously, he knows how to keep secrets, as the 54-year-old actor has kept this information to himself for many years and in various films. And in the end, this story came true with a furious success.

Daniel Craig’s comments for The Times definitely highlight how truly difficult the role of James Bond is in several films. The action-packed franchise requires a lot of travel, long filming and stunt/fight scenes. And Craig’s initial instincts may have been right, as he ended up suffering several serious injuries over the years while playing Agent 007.

Perhaps Daniel Craig shouldn’t have been so surprised that Casino Royale wouldn’t be his first and last time portraying James Bond on the big screen. Most of the 007 actors appeared in several projects, although there were exceptions, such as David Neven and George Lazenby. All the most beloved Bonds, including Sean Connery, Timothy Dalton, Pierce Brosnan and Roger Moore, stayed with us for several years and films.

As a result, Daniel Craig will appear in five films as James Bond, starting with Casino Royale and ending with No Time to Die. But there was some concern that he would even return to the latest project, after he famously said that he would rather slit his wrists than return after a Ghost. But his version of Agent 007 got a great send-off in this latest movie… even if it includes his first murder.

“No Time to Die” can be purchased, and Daniel Craig can be seen in “The Glass Bow: The Secret of Knives”, broadcast on Netflix “Christmas”. In the meantime, check out the release dates of films for 2023 to plan trips to the cinema for the New Year. Just don’t expect to see James Bond titles there — it’s unclear when he will return and who will play him next.