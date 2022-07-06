Danica McKellar Jokes that GAC’s move is “more like Hallmark than Likely” if she were “still staying” at Hallmark

Danica McKellar Scott Kirkland/PictureGroup for/Shutterstock

Danica McKellar makes moves. The actress is ready to become a “hands-on producer” under her new contract with GAC Media after leaving Hallmark.

GAC vs Hallmark: The status of the network of the biggest stars

“Part of it was because I had the opportunity to do a deal with a few films, which I didn’t do at Hallmark, and also not only with a few films, but also to really be a producer, really helping to develop these stories from the very beginning. the beginning,” 47—year-old McKellar exclusively told Us Weekly during a visit to RomaDrama in West Palm Beach, Florida, on Saturday, June 25, about why she decided to make such a leap.

“And this is very interesting for me as a storyteller. I love it. In addition, I adore Bill Abbott, and many leaders have honestly moved there. In some ways it’s more like Hallmark than maybe if I was still Hallmark,” she added, laughing. “So all manufacturers are the same. All the actors, of course, were the same too.”

In October 2021, it was announced that McKellar had signed a four-film deal to star and executive produce original films for GAC Family and GAC Living.

Neil Bledsoe and Danica McKellar in the GAC Family film “Winter Palace”. GAC Family

“Danica is a world—class talent, one of the most beloved and enduring stars on television,” Abbott, president and CEO of GAC Media, said at the time. “Her combination of creativity and passion is second to none, and I am very pleased that she has joined the close-knit GAC family.”

The actors of the “Wonderful Years”: where are they now?

McKellar is very excited about the opportunity to participate in “script development” in her new role. “I also think casting colleagues too,” she noted, “or having more say, which is nice.”

“It’s more than just a movie. In fact, there is a GAC community that we are developing. In fact, they have an application, they made an announcement a week or two ago, there is an application in which we create our own content. There are actors, and it’s similar to social media, but more focused on the GAC audience,” she explained to Us. “I will even share something, talk about my journey of faith, and it will be cool. We’re just figuring it all out now. We just had a meeting a few days ago in terms of figuring out the content, but it’s very interesting and no one else does it like that.”

Dating stories of Hallmark Channel stars

McKellar will be joined by many familiar faces, for example, Candice Cameron Bure, Trevor Donovan, Suzy Abromate, Jen Lilly and Jessica Lowndes have also moved to the GAC.

For McKellar, she would also be willing to focus on a women’s film rather than the usual man-and-woman movie. When asked if she would like to play with 46-year-old Bure, she replied: “I would love to do this, noting that she is more inclined to projects that “lift the mood and demonstrate the strength of the characters.”

She adds: “There is some conflict, and yet the characters have the power to do the right thing.”