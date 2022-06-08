Danger! A participant’s Answer to a question about college football Goes Viral

For some reason, the participants of the popular TV game show Jeopardy! they never seem to succeed in sports categories.

A clip in which a participant tries to answer a question about a football club has spread in social networks.

When prompted, “This is the only Pac-12 school that doesn’t have a state name,” the participant replied, “What is Auburn?”

Of course, Auburn is an SEC school. Right answer: Stanford.

From time to time, a participant asks a question about sports trivia directly into his head. Just a few weeks ago, the 16-time Jeopardy! Champion Ryan Long answered the Final Jeopardy question about Peyton Manning’s “Omaha Productions”, securing his 11th victory in a row.

How do you think you would cope with playing sports trivia?