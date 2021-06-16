Danganronpa: Franchise Will Have 4-Game Collection For Switch

Danganronpa: Last Tuesday (15), during a special announcement on Nintendo Direct, promoted by E3 2021, it was announced that a collection with the four games from the Danganronpa franchise will be released in 2021 directly for the Nintendo Switch.

While titles are available for purchase individually through the Nintendo eShop, physical media may only be purchased in a compilation format.

Among the games offered are Danganronpa: Trigger Happy Havoc Anniversary Edition, Danganronpa 2: Goodbye Despair Anniversary Edition, Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony Anniversary Edition and also Danganronpa S: Ultimate Summer Camp.

Check out a video containing more information about the news:

Remember that the Japanese franchise started its trajectory in 2010, being created by Kazutaka Kodaka and developed by Spike Chunsoft. With iconic characters, the games address an elite school called Hope’s Peak Academy and the misadventures that befall its students at various times.

In the first game, for example, there is a conflict involving students trapped forever in the place, with only one alternative to escape: murder some other student. With this premise, some mysteries surround the school, especially after a crime occurs leaving many suspects in sight.

As the investigation proceeds to determine who was at fault, some interesting challenges are posed. If the real killer is caught, he will be executed. But if he manages to get away with it, he can kill everyone else and still drop out of school without any problems.