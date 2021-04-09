Dandy Ace, Brazilian game, gets trailer celebrating success in criticism

Dandy Ace, a game that mixes RPG and action games with roguelite elements, received a new trailer highlighting the main positive reviews of the game. Recently released, Dandy Ace got very positive feedback on Steam very quickly.

One of the highlights of the game is its extremely flexible skill system. The player controls Ace, a wizard full of cards up his sleeve and who manages to combine them to generate varied attacks.

The game has Brazilian dubbing and was supported by influencers such as BRKsEDU, Patife, Kalera, Maethe Lima, Gabi Cattuzzo and LJoga. In addition, it is also available in 11 different languages, including English, Spanish, French, German, Japanese, Chinese, Korean, Polish and Russian.

Dandy Ace was developed by the Brazilian studio Mad Mimic, which went on to win the Best Brazilian Game award at BIG Festival 2018 with the game No Heroes Here. He also won the Best Art Direction award with Mônica and Guarda dos Coelhos at the EVA 2018 award in Argentina.

The game is now available for PC through Steam and on PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch platforms.