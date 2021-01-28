Dandara: Trials of Fear Edition is free

Epic Games Store continues to offer a free game on Thursdays every week. In the last week of January, Epic Games made Dandara: Trials of Fear Edition for free.

Dandara: Trials of Fear Edition, which you can add to your library until February 4, 2021, is a platform action game. The Metacritic score of Dandara: Trials of Fear Edition, which was first released in 2018, is 70.The 2D platform game Dandara: Trials of Fear Edition takes place in a period when a once happy people are crushed by a very brutal force.

Featuring mystical creatures and plenty of exploration, Epic Games’ free game this week stands out with its unconventional physics. Players have to fight on challenging tracks to overcome obstacles.

How can I add Dandara to my library?

If you add Dandara: Trials of Fear Edition to your library, you will have the game indefinitely. You can follow the steps below to add the game to your library.

– Log into your Epic Games account on the Epic Games Store.

– Go to Dandara: Trials of Fear Edition page

– Click ‘Upload’ button

– Then click the “Order” button on the screen that appears.

– Dandara: Trials of Fear Edition now in your library.

Dandara: Trials of Fear Edition system requirements

You don’t need a very powerful computer to play the game. With a minimum of 1.8 GHz any processor and 4 GB of RAM, the low-end video card will be enough for you to play the game. You can review the game’s current system requirements right below.

Dandara: Trials of Fear Edition minimum system requirements

Processor: any 1.8 GHz processor

Graphics: GeForce GT 220 / AMD HD 8400

RAM: 4 GB

Storage: 1 GB free space

Operating System: Windows XP

Other: Recommended to play with a controller.

Dandara: Trials of Fear Edition Mac OS system requirements

Processor: 2.4 GHz Intel Core i5

Graphics: Intel Iris 1536

RAM: 4 GB

Storage: 1 GB free space

Operating System: OS X 10.8

Other: Recommended to play with a controller.

What do you think about the games provided by Epic Games for free? Do you like this week’s free game? You can share your thoughts with us in the comments section.