Dandara: Trials of Fear Edition, free game for PC

It is a two-dimensional platform game that has metroidvania mechanics and invites us to explore all its levels.

Epic Games Store already has a new free game. Like every Thursday, the Fortnite creators store has made available to players a title that they can claim and add to their game library permanently. This time they are giving away Dandara: Trials of Fear Edition, a Long Hat House production edited by Raw Fury. It will be available until February 4 at 5:00 p.m. (Spanish peninsular time), at which time it will be replaced by the next one, For the King.

The story fixes its attention on the world of Salt, a place on the brink of cataclysm. Its inhabitants, once free, now live in the embrace of the most voracious oppression. However, the enemy does not know what is coming, as a new heroine suddenly appears to mend the situation. She is Dandara, a woman capable of defying the laws of gravity with the impossible jumps of her, both on the floor and on the walls and ceilings. The game allows us to search for the secrets and mysteries of the world of Salt, as well as meet the various characters that live in that place.

Dandara is a two-dimensional platform video game, a metroidvania full of mystical creatures to challenge. Fight, jump and survive, the fate of the world of Salt depends exclusively on the actions of her heroine. Will she be able to accomplish her mission or will she fall prey to the threats that swirl in the shadows. Everything remains to be seen.

How to download it on PC

First of all, you need an account on the Epic Games Store.

If you don’t have it, just register for free at this link

Fill in the different fields (name, surname, username, email address and password) and choose if you want to receive commercial information.

Accept the terms of service and follow the steps to activate the account.

Activate the two-step verification process.

Once you have access, enter the link above in this news and redeem the video game.

Download the client in the following link

You can now access your library and run the games!