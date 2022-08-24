“Dancing with the Stars” pros Emma Slater and Sasha Farber split after 4 years of marriage

It’s over for Emma Slater and Sasha Farber, reports Us Weekly.

Slater, 33, and Farber, 38, have separated after four years of marriage, multiple sources tell us. “They have been separated for many months,” the source says. “They both didn’t wear their wedding rings and lead a lonely life.”

The source adds that although it was a “difficult decision” for the couple to break up, the former couple is “figuring out” what life apart looks like. “It was a difficult time, as they really care about each other and have been together for so long,” the insider explains, noting that they have not filed for divorce yet.

While the next chapter may be difficult, both the English-born and Burn the Floor graduate “rely on friends for support” and “will continue to work together as professional dancers,” as they did after the initial breakup in 2014. “They’re pros and won’t let their personal lives get in the way of DWTS,” a source tells us.

Earlier this year, the “Dancing with the Stars” professionals sparked breakup rumors as they were noticeably absent from each other’s respective Instagram pages. Most recently, Slater traveled to Italy with her parents without a spouse and attended the solo wedding of co-star Brandon Armstrong. They also did not publicly acknowledge their fourth wedding anniversary in March.

Back in November 2021, Slater told us about trying to balance their personal and professional relationship.

“I think we’re really good at separating our work life from our home life, which is crazy because we literally [do] everything together,” she said at the time. “Therefore, it is difficult to separate it. For some reason, we’re really good at it. It just doesn’t concern us in our personal lives.”

The duo were first linked in 2011 and initially announced their separation after three years of relationship in 2014.

“I don’t think we should end up together,” she told Glamour at the time. “I think there are other people who could make us both happy separately, but I will always be his best friend. This has just happened in the sense that we have moved from a wonderful three-year relationship that I love and cherish to best friends.”

Subsequently, the couple got back together, and in 2016 he proposed. Two years later, US broke the news when Slater and Farber exchanged vows in Los Angeles in March 2018. Guests included Derek Hough, Julianne Hough, Whitney Carson, Lindsay Arnold, Alfonso Ribeiro, Lindsey Sterling, Rashad Jennings, Kim Fields, Terra Joel, Drew and Jonathan Scott.

“Now we are on top of the world. It was the most amazing day. It was just amazing. Nothing went wrong. It was brilliant,” Slater told Us at the time. “It was incredible. I kept thinking, “This is not normal. It’s not normal. This shouldn’t be happening.” Everything went so well, and it was a party from the moment we went upstairs, to the reception and until very late in the evening.”

Farber then added: “It was something out of a fairy tale, and it was beautiful. I kept telling her every hour, every ten minutes, every five minutes: “You look great.”