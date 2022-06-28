Dancing with the Stars Peta Murgatroyd says Miscarriage “Faded” Season 29: “A Dark Cloud over Everything”

How she coped. Peta Murgatroyd had a miscarriage while working on Dancing with the Stars, and now she tells how it affected her work.

“My last season I was there was [with] Vernon Davis, and that’s when I had my first miscarriage,” the 35—year-old professional ballroom exclusively told Us Weekly on Monday, June 27. show me quite a bit, and it kind of overshadowed everything.”

The New Zealand native and former NFL player, 38, dropped out fifth in season 29 of the ABC series, which premiered in September 2020. Now Murgatroyd explains her disappointing result by what was happening in her personal life at the time.

“I felt like I just didn’t have the best season that season because of everything,” she told Us.

Since then, the founder of Peta Jane Beauty has not returned to DWTS, but does not rule it out — and she will do it during pregnancy.

“I was nine weeks pregnant when I won with Niall [DiMarco],” Murgatroyd said, referring to her victory in the 22nd season, which aired in 2016. “I was very tired, but I was fine. I didn’t throw up or anything like that, so I would definitely do it.”

The choreographer, who has a 5-year-old son Shai and husband Maxim Chmerkovskiy, recently said that in two years she had three miscarriages, the last of which occurred in October 2021. Her first pregnancy loss, which occurred in 2020, occurred while she was shopping. at Whole Foods.

“I was sitting in the bathroom and crying. I’m surprised no one came in because I was crying so hard and crying, one of those deep screams,” she told People earlier this month. “It was something that would probably live with me for the rest of my life, sitting on the toilet alone, knowing what was going on and not being able to stop it.”

Murgatroyd and a 42-year-old native of Ukraine are currently using in vitro fertilization to try to conceive another child. The Burn the Floor star openly talked about this process on social networks, sharing her experience of IVF injections in Instagram posts.

“I really hope so,” the dancer told us about this process. “We had a lot of follicles and a lot of eggs, so I’m crossing my fingers. I’d like two good ones.”

Does this mean that she and Chmerkovskiy are hoping for twins? “Maybe. I’m still discussing it with Max,” she told Us. “It’s a huge difference. Huge!”

With a report by Cristina Garibaldi