Dancer Honey J postponed the wedding due to the tragedy in Itaewon

Honey J from Holy Bang from “Street Woman Fighter” will postpone her wedding.

On November 3, Honey Jay posted on Instagram: “My wedding, scheduled for November 4, has been postponed to November 18.”

She added: “As we hope that the victims of this sudden tragedy [Itavon] rest in peace, I express my deep condolences to their family members. I wish a speedy recovery to the injured, as well as safety and health to everyone.”

Last month Honey Jay personally shared the news about her upcoming wedding and pregnancy. In the recent MBC broadcast “Home Alone” (“I live alone”) she revealed the identity of her fiance for the first time.

After the tragedy in Itaewon, the Korean government declared national mourning until November 5.

Our sincere condolences to the victims and their loved ones, and we wish the victims a speedy recovery.