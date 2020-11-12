Damsel: Millie Bobby Brown to star in new Netflix movie

After the success of Enola Holmes, actress Millie Bobby Brown (Stranger Things) should be in another Netflix movie. The information is that the young woman will be the protagonist and executive producer of the film Damsel, which is being made by the streaming platform.

The plot of the new film

The feature film will be another fantasy production from Netflix, which is still keeping the synopsis of the film a secret.

However, sources have disclosed that the story will accompany Princess Elodi (Millie Bobby Brown), who has her life turned upside down after being forced to marry and live in a rival kingdom.

The girl’s biggest problem is not even the wedding, but a detail in the culture of the region: they sacrifice the princesses to protect themselves from a terrible dragon.

As a result, the young woman will need to abandon her innocence and find a warrior spirit in order to fight the terrible dragon that wants to kill her.

Damsel’s production

The new Netflix film will be directed by Juan Carlos Fresnadillo and had the script written by Dan Mazeau. The production of the feature film will be by Joe Roth and Jeff Kirschenbaum. In addition to actress Millie and screenwriter Mazeau, executive production includes Zack Roth and Chris Castaldi, all representing PCMA Productions.



