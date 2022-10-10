Damon Wayans and Damon Wayans Jr. will star in a comedy about a father and son working for CBS

EXCLUSIVE: Damon Wayans and Damon Wayans Jr. in the dream sitcom, which was created for two decades, will play the main role in the multi-camera comedy of father and son. CBS is developing an untitled project co-written by Wayans with former Last Man Standing executive producer Kevin Hench.

The comedy revolves around a legendary radio host and happily divorced “Pappa” (Wayans), who has to drag his adult son (Wayans Jr.), who has all his charm but no drive, kicking and screaming into adulthood before he turns 40. .

Executive producers of Wayans, Hench and Wayans Jr. CBS Studios, where Wayans Jr.’s company has been based since the launch of Two Shakes Entertainment, is a studio.

This marks Wayans’ return to network comedy after he co-wrote, executive produced and starred in the ABC series My Wife and Kids, which aired on ABC for five seasons from 2001 to 2005. It was in this multi-camera show that his son Wayans Jr. made his television debut in a major recurring role. Then he starred in the one-camera comedies “Happy Ending” and “New Girl”, and then became the headliner of the multi-camera CBS sitcom “Happy Together”.

This CBS comedy series lasted a season, but it gave fans an idea of what the dynamics of the relationship between the Wayans father and son would look like on screen when Wayans’ guest starred as Wayans Jr.’s father in an episode titled “Like a Father, Like a Son.”

Wayans Jr., who also appeared in his father’s sketch comedy “Underground” on Showtime, has most recently been seen in the films Supercool, Cherry and Barb and Star Go To Vista Del Mar. The drama series is Glamorous.

Wayans is a four—time Emmy Award nominee, co-author and protagonist of the cult sketch series “In Living Color”. Most recently, he starred as Roger Murtaugh in the Fox series “Lethal Weapon”, and next time he will be seen together with Pam Grier in the noir thriller Tubi “Cinnamon”.

In addition to his long stint as executive producer of Tim Allen’s The Last Man Alive, Hench co-wrote and executive produced Kristela and Mr. Iglesias. He is currently the executive producer of Allen’s new series for Disney+, Santa Claus.