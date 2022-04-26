Damon Thomas criticizes Kim Kardashian’s “unfair” comments about drug use before their wedding in 2000: “It doesn’t make any sense”

Shares his side. Kim Kardashian’s first husband, Damon Thomas, was unhappy after she claimed she was on ecstasy when they eloped in 2000.

“Yes, I don’t remember it at all,” the 51—year-old music producer said in an interview with VladTV published on Sunday, April 24, refuting Kardashian’s version of events. “I think it’s unfair to make such general statements, because we now have children, you know? I have children. My child goes to the same school as her child. So imagine him when he has to deal with this at school.”

During the 2018 episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the 41-year-old Skims founder stated: “I married ecstasy. …The first time.” She later added, “I took ecstasy once and got married. I did it again, I made a sex tape. Like, everything bad happened [when I was on drugs].”

In his interview, Thomas explained that he was upset that Kardashian wanted to blame their three-year marriage for her alleged intoxication and impaired judgment. “Because it happened in the past, you can try to sweep it under the carpet, but you don’t stay married to someone or live with someone for four or five years, and it’s just based on the fact that you get high from ecstasy, you know what I mean?” he said. — It doesn’t make any sense at all.

Thomas added: “I acted very responsibly, not to mention what kind of marriage it was and what it meant to me.”

Two years after they met in 1998, Thomas and Kardashian got married in Las Vegas. At that time she was 19 years old. “I used to be so dependent on guys I had relationships with,” the founder of KKW Beauty Harper’s Bazaar told about her first wedding in February 2011. — I don’t know why, because I wasn’t brought up that way. If I had looked at myself at 19, I would have shaken myself up and said: “Wake up; you’re too smart for that.”

She continued: “We went to Vegas, he said, ‘Let’s get married!’ And I said: “Good.”

Although Kardashian doesn’t seem to have the warmest memories of her marriage to Thomas, she believes it helped her understand what she wants from a relationship. “As I got older, I learned a lot about relationships. My level of tolerance is completely different,” the selfish author explained. “So, after many years of being in a bad relationship, you’re growing up.”

After breaking up with Thomas, Kardashian married basketball player Chris Humphries in August 2011, although she filed for divorce 72 days later. In May 2014, she tied the knot with Kanye West, and the couple had children North, now 8, Saint, now 6, Chicago, now 4, and Psalm, now 2, before the reality star filed for divorce from designer Yeezy. 44 years old. , in February 2021. She is currently dating Pete Davidson, and West has been linked to Cheney Jones.