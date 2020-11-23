Damon launches new ‘cheaper’ HyperDrive electric bikes

Damon Motorcycles presented, last Wednesday (18), two new electric motorcycles based on the HyperDrive platform, which will be used to develop the future launches of the brand. Although cheaper, the models bring the CoPilot system to alert the rider about accident risks and the electronic adjustment technology of ergonomics Shift, present in the premium versions.

Described by the Canadian startup as the “world’s first 100% electric multivariate power train platform”, HyperDrive enables the use of light engines and brings an integrated 6.6 kW charger, compatible with Level 1 and Level 2 loads. it also supports fast charging of up to 25 kW, for loads in less than 45 minutes.

Entry version of the line, Hypersport SE has a 108 hp engine, capable of accelerating up to 193 km / h of maximum speed. It is powered by the 11 kWh battery, whose autonomy reaches 160 km, according to the manufacturer. Interested in the model will have to pay US $ 16,995, the equivalent of R $ 90,600 for the quotation of the day.

Hypersport SX delivers superior performance. Equipped with a 150 hp engine and a maximum speed of 241 km / h, it has a 15 kWh battery, which allows it to run for up to 241 km on a single charge. The price is US $ 19,995, or R $ 106.1 thousand in direct conversion.

Monthly subscription plans

Available on pre-order, Damon’s new electric motorcycles can also be purchased through a subscription service. There is the offer of 24, 36 and 48 month plans, with guaranteed residual value.

According to the manufacturer, the customer who subscribes to the service has the option of exchanging their Hypersport bike for a new version at the end of the term, taking advantage of the hardware updates launched and the new technologies added, without worrying about devaluation and other problems.



