Damon Albarn, Foo Fighters and Others Donate Items to Charity Auction From Money From The Stone Roses

Blur frontman Damon Albarn donated a chewed guitar to a new charity auction from Mani of The Stone Roses along with Oasis, Foo Fighters and others.

As it became known back in August, Mani and his wife Imelda are holding a charity fundraiser after the latter was diagnosed with cancer. Imelda Mountfield, an event agent, was diagnosed with stage 4 bowel cancer in November 2020. She and her husband are now seeking to raise awareness and raise funds for Christie’s Hospital and the Stockport Charity Foundation.

Last week (November 18), an event called This Is The One took place at the Kimpton Clocktower Hotel in Manchester — a reference to the Stone Roses song of the same name. .

That evening, an online auction also began, featuring many musical memorabilia from world-famous artists.

Included are VIP tickets for the current Coldplay world tour, a guitar signed by Foo Fighters, and another guitar that Albarn used when writing, with a chewed part and a handwritten note in indelible marker that reads: “I chew here when I write.”

Discussing the subject, Albarn said: “Not in the best condition, but very well used for recording for the last ten years, a real working guitar, with love for Damon Albarn 2022 x.”

Check out the full list of items available at Adam Partridge auctions and appraisers and place your bids before December 1st.

Mani said in a statement about This Is The One: “When life gives you a couple of twos, you have to keep your face in the game! The last two years after my wife was diagnosed have been brutal in many ways, but they have also opened our eyes to many things.

“This disease must be eradicated — we consider it our duty to contribute to achieving this goal. So everyone, get on board, dig deeper, help, we will win!”

Imelda added: “Both charities supported me on my journey. Cancer affects not only the person who has it, but everyone around him, and I hope that by investing in additional research, we can alleviate some of the devastation caused to families.”