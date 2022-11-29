“Damn It” — Hugh Jackman Reacts to The New Apple TV+ Ad For Ryan Reynolds “Energetic” on Cyber Monday

Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman never get tired of shooting each other. For many years, their “enmity” was reduced to trolling each other with the help of funny jokes. Time and time again, we have encountered their subtle taunts directed at each other, whenever any of them caused a new stir among the fans. Reynolds’ recent musical, Spirited, also brought us a few of them.

Since last year or so Reynol

ds was on his feet. With his busy schedule of filming and promotions, the Deadpool star is expanding his business empire in every possible way. For his latest release, Apple TV+ is sponsoring the star and is the main distributor of his musical. Everyone knows how interesting Reynolds’ promotions can be. The silver lining on this was Hugh Jackman’s other reaction, which made us all roll on the floor laughing!

Hugh Jackman makes another funny comment about Ryan Reynolds

The star’s latest comment on Instagram made the most noise not to Ryan Reynolds, but to his new updated “Ryan Reynolds +”. While pen introduced us to a brand new “optimized” Ryan Reynolds, not only were we laughing heartily, but Hugh Jackman too. This was evident from his quip in the comments section, which said, “Damn, I just laughed out loud.” While others were adding their crazy comments to the box, Jackman was just the cherry on top of it all.

And as the voiceover said, “When you broadcast something on AppleTV, you literally feel innovation,” and Reynolds did just that. As hilarious as it sounded, when they explained Reynolds’ optimization with a straight face, the star’s facial expressions gave fans exactly what they needed. Nevertheless, the audience was waiting for a greeting from the star, but “I have three children!” was also nearby.

Having had enough of this, the 46-year-old star left the platform, of course asking viewers to stream “Soulful”. However, the series of laughs did not end, as at the end the presenters left another funny comment. And, undoubtedly, the new model really turned out to be a “test”.

Reynolds’ latest Broadway debut in “Soulful” is currently available exclusively on Apple TV. The musical is based on Charles Dickens’ novel “A Christmas Story”, which, obviously, will please all streamers.

The musical is released from November 11. Have you seen it yet?