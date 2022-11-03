Damiano David From Maneskin Explains The Censorship of The VMA As “Prejudice Against Rock Bands And Women.”

Maneskin frontman Damiano David commented on the censorship allegations surrounding the band’s performance at the MTV VMA in August.

Judging by the photos taken during the performance of their hit “Supermodel”, it turned out that bassist Victoria De Angelis had a wardrobe malfunction, and her top fell on her waist. The cameras were deflected and focused on empty spaces for about 40 seconds. Until the end of the performance, they often broke away from the band to show the arena from the air instead, which caused a storm of indignation on Twitter.

In their recent interview with NME as part of the In Conversation series, the band was asked how they feel about being censored, and whether this shows that mainstream rock has become too refined. “It shows that there is still a lot of prejudice against rock bands and women,” David said. “We have a lot to work on, and we are trying to contribute.”

“It’s sad, but it’s good that people then talk about it and think about it,” added bassist Victoria De Angelis. “It’s stupid that there should be this control and censorship over people’s bodies.”

The band also spoke in an interview about their recently announced third album “RUSH!”, mentioning, in particular, the inspiration they drew for the project from Radiohead.

“I think the inspiration we got from Radiohead was to focus on creating a very specific world for each song,” David said.

“It’s something they do very, very well, so we tried to create this amazing atmosphere. They really create an image of what you’re listening to, and that inspired us.”

“RUSH!” — continuation of “Teatro D’ira: Vol. I” and “Il Ballo Della Vita” 2018, which is scheduled for release on January 20, 2023. A few months later, on May 8, 2023, Maneskin will play at the London O2.