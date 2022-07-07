Damian Lewis is getting closer to his girlfriend Alison Mosshart a year after the death of his wife Helen McCrory

Damian Lewis and Alison Mosshart. Gregory Pace/Shutterstock; Eric Charbonneau/Shutterstock

Love after loss. Damian Lewis appeared to confirm his relationship with Alison Mosshart more than a year after his wife Helen McCrory passed away.

While the 51-year-old Billions graduate and 43—year—old Kills vocalist have sparked romance rumors over the past month – since they first stepped out together at an event at London’s National Portrait Gallery in June – the couple looked cozier than ever at the House of KOKO party. Wednesday, July 6.

They were all smiling as they posed for photographers at the London party. The singer and songwriter put her hand on the shoulder of the Rodina graduate, her face pressed against his face, and her forehead pressed against his temple. Lewis, who was holding a drink in his hand, grinned for the photo, while Mosshart preferred a restrained smile.

Earlier on Wednesday, the mother of the “It’s Not Water” singer, Vivian Mosshart, almost confirmed the couple’s relationship herself.

“I do not know how much criticism I will get for all this, but of course we are very happy for her,” mom Alison told the Daily Mail. “They have mutual friends. I do not know exactly how they met, but it suits me.”

She added: “If she’s happy, we’re happy. I haven’t met him yet, but I definitely would like to.”

Damian Lewis and Alison Mosshart at the National Portrait Gallery in London, June 23, 2022. Stephen Coke/Shutterstock

This summer, the actor and the artist have already attended several events together. In addition to Wednesday’s celebration and the London Portrait Gallery, the couple were also spotted at the Serpentine Gallery 2022 summer party earlier this month.

Lewis’ affair with Alison marks what appears to be his first relationship since the death of his beloved wife, whom he was married to for almost 14 years until her death from cancer in April 2021. The Harry Potter star, who was 52 at the time of her death, gave birth to two children: Manon, who is now 15, and Gulliver, who is now 14.

“It is with a broken heart that I announce that after a heroic battle with cancer, a beautiful and powerful woman, Helen McCrory, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by a wave of love from friends and family,” Lewis wrote on Twitter during his wife’s departure. “She died as she lived. Fearlessly.”

He continued the heartfelt message by sharing “how lucky” he, their family and their friends were to be in McCrory’s presence for so long.

“God, we love her and we know how lucky we were to have her in our lives. She shone so brightly,” he concluded. — And now go, Baby, into the air, and thank you.