“Dam Breakers”, “Smiles Better” and “The Magic Dutchman” — Liverpool “job done” vs Ajax

Liverpool reached the Champions League playoffs with a 3-0 victory over Ajax, and the media appreciated a good evening at the office.

Jurgen Klopp’s men were more impressive on Wednesday, winning a landslide victory.

Mohamed Salah, Darwin Nunez and Harvey Elliott scored goals for the Reds, booking their place in the 1/8 finals with one match remaining.

Here’s how the media reacted to Liverpool’s win.

It was much more like what the Reds had…

The Guardian’s Andy Hunter hailed Liverpool’s form in Europe:

“In a season of maddening inconsistency for Jurgen Klopp, he has at least found the usual solace in the Champions League.

Liverpool secured a place in the playoffs by playing an extra game, forgetting about the problematic form on the road and injury problems, as qualification ended with a comfortable defeat against Ajax.

[…]

“For Liverpool, this is a familiar Champions League play-off venue, which calls for the sixth season in a row.”

Jan Lediman of the Daily Mail believes that the pros outweigh the cons:

“In Holland, Liverpool showed us the best and the worst of them at the moment.

“They should have been behind only in the second minute when Steven Berguis hit the post when it seemed easier to score, and overall the first 30 minutes they were miserable.

“During such periods of the game, they can look completely ordinary. Even vulnerable.

“Then the awakening came. Mo Salah’s first pass from Jordan Henderson three minutes before the break. Then, at the beginning of the second half, Darwin Nunez’s header was followed by Harvey Elliott’s sharp shot from a corner.

“It was a bit of a turnaround and it was enough to prevent Ajax’s threat, which seemed to evaporate as soon as they didn’t take any of the many early chances.”

The Telegraph’s Harry Thomas was impressed by the effective manner of the victory:

“The job is done, Liverpool’s mission is accomplished. Klopp’s wards made it to the 1/8 finals of the Champions League.

“They did it with some style: Salah opened the game with a clinical chip over the Pass, before Nunez struck a header at the far post from Robertson’s corner a few minutes after the break, and then Elliott struck from an acute angle. a few moments later.

“They weathered the storm in the first half, but buried the game six minutes after the break, dominating the rest of the match.”

Gary Lineker took to Twitter to express his admiration for Elliott and make fun of himself:

A first Champions League goal for Harvey Elliott. He now has more goals in the Champions League/European Cup than….me. 😏 — Gary Lineker 💙💛 (@GaryLineker) October 26, 2022

Numerous players have attracted attention in Amsterdam…

Goal’s Neil Jones focuses on Salah’s brilliance again:

“Another Champions League night, another Salah masterclass. So often the Egyptian has been Liverpool’s key player in this competition, and he was here again, scoring the Reds’ first goal, creating the third and generally causing chaos everywhere.

[…]

“With a goal and an assist, Salah becomes only the third player to reach 50 assists for an English club in the Champions League, following in the footsteps of Thierry Henry and Ryan Giggs.

“He is now just one goal behind Steven Gerrard’s record of 40 European goals for Liverpool. A special player, anyway.”

Mark Delgado of This Is Anfield has enjoyed the increased influence of Andy Robertson and Trent Alexander-Arnold:

“Robertson was the first to start racing into space on the flanks, connecting well on the outside and combining in the last third to provide the best outball for the Reds (or greens at night).

“Trent also started going into space then, providing width and delivering passes, not crosses, from decent pads.

“Add to that the fact that Firmino joined the game better, both in attack and defense, and the form looked much better when the game came to the middle of the half hour.”

Speaking on BT Sport, Rio Ferdinand praised the increasingly efficient Nunes:

“He’s always trying to get there. He is persistent, he wants to instill, he wants to fight.

“I don’t think he will ever be the cleanest of strikers, but I think he will be an effective striker.”

Now Liverpool must consolidate this victory…

Now Lediman sees this as a chance to get a number of positive results:

Liverpool have been hitting and hitting during the first third of the campaign, hampered by injuries and poor form.

“But with three games against Leeds, Tottenham and Southampton before the mid-season World Cup break, they have the opportunity to go into hibernation, at least in contact with the top four teams.

“After all that has already happened this season, there would be something to take from it. Along with the rest, some kind of renewal may still come.”

In a report for BBC Sport, Jonathan Yureyko supported this opinion:

“Liverpool’s inconsistent start to the season, embodied in another disjointed performance in a shock 1-0 defeat to Nottingham Forest at the weekend, has upset their fans and made some wonder about the direction of Klopp’s team.

“The prospect of a smooth transition to the Champions League playoffs was far from obvious after the heavy defeat by Napoli in the first match of Group A.

“But their extensive experience of participating in the main European club tournament, which they won in 2019 and finished second last season, ultimately provided much-needed comfort and quickly dispelled all early concerns about the lack of progress.

[…]

“Klopp’s task now is to ensure that his team can finally begin to achieve convincing performances in the Premier League, starting with Saturday’s visit of a Leeds United team devoid of confidence.”

Finally, Delgado was in a good mood about the change of fate:

“Listen, we already know that this season the league is hopeless. We have to try to get Champions League football through the top four, and that will take some effort.

“But we can still fire all the guns in Europe and for silverware. It’s a different type of football, and maybe now we have a different confidence in this competition.

“Now we also have three months or so to sort out our form and approach before we get any meaningful matches in this tournament again – plus, of course, the transfer window.

“In the meantime, it will be about rediscovering the winning touch on a much, much more regular basis, starting with Leeds at the weekend.”