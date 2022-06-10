Dallas Cowboys legend Dies at age 84

The football world is mourning the loss of a beloved former Dallas Cowboys legend.

Don Perkins, who starred in “Cowboys” in the 1960s, died earlier this week, according to a statement from Nick Itman, the author of the “Cowboys” beats. Perkins was 84 years old.

“What a sad year it’s been for Cowboys and runners,” Itman wrote on Twitter. “Since January 1, we have seen how Dan Reeves, Gary Brown, Marion Barber, and now Don Perkins have passed away.

New Mexico coach Danny Gonzalez also issued a statement confirming the death of the former Lobos star.

“I’m just proud that I knew him and he was a great Lobo,” he said via ESPN. “It’s really great that he played and was a great player here and then became a famous great player in the NFL. I am proud of this and constantly remind our guys about the great people who have passed here. .”

Perkins was selected by the Baltimore Colts in 1960, but the NFL decided to fulfill his contract with the Cowboys, which he had signed in advance. This happened after he became an all-American at New Mexico State in 1959, and the school fired his number 43.

The 1961 NFL rookie of the Year, Perkins ran for 6,217 yards and 42 touchdowns during his brilliant career.

In 1976, he was inducted into the Cowboys’ honor circle.