Daley Blind is close to completing an unexpected move to Bayern Munich after his recent departure from Ajax.

This morning, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano confirmed the signing of the contract on his Twitter page.

Daley Blind set to join Bayern Munich, as @telegraaf called first. The 32yo Dutchmen is on his way to Germany right now, medical today – confirmed. He is a free agent and will sign a contract until summer with 1 year option. @kerry_hau @SPORT1 🔴⚪️ pic.twitter.com/plDObLrCPr — Patrick Berger (@berger_pj) January 5, 2023

While awaiting a medical examination, Blind will join Bayern Munich on a contract until the summer with the possibility of an extension for another year.

It seems like a fantastic move for the former United player as Bayern are on their way to another Bundesliga title and one of the leaders of this year’s Champions League.

Blind joined United in the summer of 2014 as part of a slew of contracts with then manager Louis van Gaal.

The versatile Blind has played 141 times for the club, scoring six goals during his four seasons at Old Trafford.

His stylish demeanor on and off the pitch has left fond memories with United fans, this is one of the few signings who can say that over the past decade.

Blind formed a strong partnership with Chris Smalling at the centre of Van Gaal’s defence, a partnership that led to an FA Cup win in 2016 after beating Crystal Palace in the final at Wembley.

Despite his success in the FA Cup, Van Gaal was relieved of his duties that summer, and Jose Mourinho replaced the Dutchman as manager of the club.

Mourinho’s style of play did not quite match Blind’s qualities, which led to him leaving Manchester and returning to Ajax in 2018.

At the end of 2019, Blind was diagnosed with myocarditis, and it turned out that he had been implanted with a cardioverter defibrillator.

Four years later, this is a testament to Blind’s professionalism and his desire to continue playing football at the highest level.

All United fans will wish the Dutchman all the best in the next chapter of his career.