Dakota Johnson sees the relationship with Chris Martin’s ex-wife Gwyneth Paltrow “differently” due to the divorce of parents Don Johnson and Melanie Griffith

Making changes. Dakota Johnson said that the divorce of parents Don Johnson and Melanie Griffith in 1996 probably affected her friendship with Chris Martin’s ex-girlfriend Gwyneth Paltrow.

“Maybe I feel differently about such relationships because I grew up in my family,” the 32—year-old actress Cha Cha Real Smooth said in an interview with Vanity Fair in an article published on Tuesday, June 28.

Don, now 72, was married to Griffith, now 64, briefly in 1976 and again in 1989. The Miami Police actor broke up with the “Business Girl” star in 1994 before reconciling only to break up again in 1995. Their divorce was finalized in 1996, and later that year Griffith married Antonio Banderas (they divorced in 2017).

Although Dakota is the former couple’s only child together, she has half—siblings on both sides of her family. Griffith gave birth to a 36-year-old son Alexander from ex-husband Steven Bauer. She also welcomed 26-year-old daughter Stella from Banderas. Don, meanwhile, shares son Jesse Johnson, 39, with ex Patti D’Arbanville. He welcomed children Grace, 22, Jasper, 20, and Deacon, 16, from Kelly Fleger, to whom he has been married since 1999.

“We were all cool [with each other]. Of course, there were times when it wasn’t cool, but I experienced it, so I don’t want it in my life,” the Fifty Shades of Grey actress told VF about how her childhood affected her current relationship.

She added: “My life is incredibly lucky and privileged, and the life I led as a child was wonderful — the places I visited, how we lived and what we were able to experience. But we also struggled with the internal family dynamics, situations and events that are so traumatic.”

This upbringing made her realize not only the relationship with her ex-spouses and children, but also to keep her personal life very restrained. She and the 45-year-old Coldplay singer first met in 2017, less than two years after his divorce from Paltrow was finalized. Martin remains close with his ex-wife, with whom he has a daughter Apple, 18, and a son Moses, 16. The founder of TeaTime Productions said she wants to maintain positive relationships for teenagers.

“I don’t want the kids to go through something like that,” Dakota said, referring to her family dynamics. “It’s better to be kind, and it’s also very nice that everyone actually really loves each other and supports each other.”

The 49-year-old Goop founder has previously spoken about her friendship with the “Lost Daughter” star. “I love her,” Paltrow told Harper’s Bazaar in January 2020. — I see how it may seem strange, because it is a kind of unconventionality. But I think in this case, just going through it iteratively, I just adore her. I always start thinking about the ampersand sign — what else can you bring in, instead of resisting or feeling insecure? There’s so much juice in leaning towards something like that.”